Kanye West Continues His Attack On Pete Davidson In Second "Eazy" Video

Kanye West continues to bombard Pete Davidson with derogatory shots with his new music video. Earlier this month, the G.O.O.D. Music founder released the first official music video for "Eazy" featuring The Game, in which he kidnaps Pete Davidson and buries him in the ground. Now, in a new music video for the same song, Ye attacks Davidson in a new way.

On Wednesday, March 9, the second music video for "Eazy" premiered on YouTube. The Metaverse-friendly visual stars Ye, The Game and the bloody, skinned monkey from the song's cover art. More than halfway through the video, we can see a man in a dark red hoodie and sweatpants. His face is blurred but the hoodie says "Skete" across the chest. During Ye's now-infamous lyric about Davidson, the bloody monkey approaches the "Skete" figure and begins to beat him up.

Prior to the video's release, Ye defended his original, controversial music video, in which he buries the SNL actor alive. He claimed that the video was strictly made for artistic purposes and that he means no harm to anyone.

"Art is therapy just like this view," Ye wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "art is protected as freedom of speech... art inspires and simplifies the world... Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is not a fan of the video. According to a report from People, Kardashian, who's now legally single, is furious with Ye and believes that the video is "too violent." Despite the video's depiction of his death, Davidson is reportedly not bothered by any of it.

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical. He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Watch the second music video for "Eazy" below.