Pusha-T Discusses His New Album, Reacts To Alleged Drake Diss & More

"I even heard [the song] and then its like.. it sounds old to me," Pusha-T replied. "Like the flow sounds old like it don’t sound like… Then it’s like even what is considered like the shots is like bro after what I’ve done like.. ‘the middle man talking all that type of talk’ that’s not scathing for me. I’m here to burn down everything."



However, if provoked, Push asserted that he's got plenty of ammunition for anyone who wants to compete with him.



“As a lyricist, I have a file of just fire for whatever," he said. "That’s for everything. That’s for the world. That’s a file cabinet full of death for sure."



Pusha-T also provided more context behind his follow-up to his 2018 album DAYTONA. The 12-track LP features new collaborations with Ye, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, Labrinth and his brother No Malice. The rapper explained how he pulled the "little brother card" to get his brother to hop on the last track. The album also has his previously released songs "Diet Coke", "Neck & Wrist" featuring JAY-Z & Pharrell Williams, and "Hear Me Clearly," which also appeared on Nigo's new project. During their conversation, Pusha-T revealed that Nas was supposed to be a surprise feature on a new version of "Hear Me Clearly" but it didn't work out in time.



"We talked about the song," Pusha-T said. "He was like ‘I’m going to knock this out boom boom’ and I was like ‘cool’ and it just didn’t happen. it just didn’t happen. The record, again, was on NIGO’s album for “Hear me clearly”. I was putting it on my album but Nas was going to be the surprise on my album. That’s how I was going to play it.”



Pusha-T also discussed his conversations with Ye, his new label Heir Wave Music Group, his thoughts on Coi Leray, and more. Watch a clip from the interview below and The Breakfast Club's entire conversation up top.

