See Cardi B's Motherhood Advice To Rihanna

Cardi B has some advice on motherhood for Rihanna! On Sunday (May 8), the "Up" rapper was asked by TMZ if she had any advice for the Fenty Beauty founder before she gives birth.

Her response was simply that motherhood “comes naturally. It really comes naturally. So many people give you advice. Once [the baby is] in there, that mother instinct comes out.” Cardi has two children with husband Offset, Kulture and Wave Set Cephus. Rihanna is currently pregnant with her first child due sometime this spring.

In the video interview, Cardi also cleared up rumors that she was quitting music after her recent rant about feeling "cursed with fame." “I would never leave music. No, I was talking about the internet,” she said. “Girl, I would never leave music, that’s my bread and butter. Who gonna stop eating bread and butter?”After the 2022 MET Gala, there was drama surrounding a rumor that Billie Eilish had called the rapper "weird." However, Eilish quickly cleared everything up in a direct voice message to Cardi.

“Oh my god I was so worried that you were going to see that. I was f—ing calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you and shoving your their phones into your a–! And I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!'” said Eilish in the message. “The internet is trying to divide us. They don’t understand you’re my baby,” replied Cardi.