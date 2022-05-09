Travis Scott Brings Out Quavo During His First Public Concert In Six Months
By Tony M. Centeno
May 9, 2022
Travis Scott didn't disappoint in his first public concert in six months. The Houston native commanded the stage and even brought out some famous friends to turn up with him.
On Saturday, May 7, Travis Scott hit the stage at 11even in Miami to celebrate Formula 1 Weekend in Miami. Scott arrived at the nightclub around 3 a.m. with his DJ Chase B, who opened the performance. Scott hit the stage shortly after he arrived and performed a handful of his past hits like "Goosebumps," "Highest In The Room," "Antidote," and "Sicko Mode." He also brought Quavo to the stage to perform "Pick Up The Phone."
Travis Scott and Quavo performing Pick Up The Phone last night in Miami pic.twitter.com/A8hZQL4O6d— TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 8, 2022
Travis Scott and Quavo Huncho performing last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GfL7jR4BYB— Travis La Flame (@traviscxttt) May 8, 2022
Quavo wasn't the only celebrity who came through to rock out to the sounds of La Flame. Gunna, Future, Busta Rhymes, will.i.am, Teyana Taylor and Tyga were all in the building as well as other notable names like EDM artist Zedd, Joakim Noah, Danny Amendola, Damson Idris, Travis Kelce, P.K. Subban, Terrence J, Karrueche, Alec Monopoly, and more also attended the memorable event. Internet celebrity Logan Paul was also spotted in the crowd knocking back shots of E11even Vodka.
The concert was just one of many high-profile events that went down in the 305 this weekend in honor of Formula 1 Weekend. While top notch artists like DJ Khaled, Calvin Harris, Tiësto and David Guetta headlines esteemed events all over Miami, Nas also shut down Carbone Beach in Miami by performing for an all-star audience including Venus Williams, Jamie Foxx, LeBron James, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, Timbaland and plenty more.
Catch videos from Travis Scott's performance below.
🎥 | Travis Scott durante performance com Quavo Huncho na E11EVEN, em Miami. pic.twitter.com/hY5V3pri9g— Travis Scott Brasil (@PortalTravisBRA) May 8, 2022
Travis Scott performing Antidote at E11EVEN club pic.twitter.com/fnu9It46HJ— TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) May 8, 2022
RODEO VIBES! 🔥Travis Scott performando 'Antidote', na boate 11 Miami (08/05). pic.twitter.com/xJ6xjo4YCr— Portal Trylie (@tryliebrasil) May 8, 2022