Travis Scott Brings Out Quavo During His First Public Concert In Six Months

Quavo wasn't the only celebrity who came through to rock out to the sounds of La Flame. Gunna, Future, Busta Rhymes, will.i.am, Teyana Taylor and Tyga were all in the building as well as other notable names like EDM artist Zedd, Joakim Noah, Danny Amendola, Damson Idris, Travis Kelce, P.K. Subban, Terrence J, Karrueche, Alec Monopoly, and more also attended the memorable event. Internet celebrity Logan Paul was also spotted in the crowd knocking back shots of E11even Vodka.



The concert was just one of many high-profile events that went down in the 305 this weekend in honor of Formula 1 Weekend. While top notch artists like DJ Khaled, Calvin Harris, Tiësto and David Guetta headlines esteemed events all over Miami, Nas also shut down Carbone Beach in Miami by performing for an all-star audience including Venus Williams, Jamie Foxx, LeBron James, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, Timbaland and plenty more.



Catch videos from Travis Scott's performance below.