2nd Annual Celebrity Softball Game Returns To Nashville

Nashville may be best known for being the home of country music and hot chicken, but Music City has much more to offer. From the Nashville Predators' playoff run to the Tennessee Titans' push toward the Super Bowl and the massive, brand-new Nashville Soccer Club stadium, Nashville is quickly gaining speed as a sports city.

Music City is also home to First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team. Next month, celebrities, musicians and athletes will take to the field for the nonprofit Folds of Honor Tennessee's second annual Rock 'N' Jock celebrity softball game, per News Channel 5. The star-studded game will feature appearances from several well-known faces, from musicians and comedians to Olympic athletes, including HARDY, Jimmie Allen, Lee Brice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Shawn Johnson and many more.

Other celebrities set to take part in the Rock 'N Jock matchup include Ernest, Chris Lane, Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Koe Wetzel, Jameson Rodgers, Riley Green, Michael Ray, Andrew East, Alexandra Kay, Julia Cole, Jelly Roll, Hannah Cook, Cortland Finnegan, Will Compton, Jason Crabb, Missy Franklin, Shawn Booth and Tyler Braden.

The 2022 Rock 'N Jock game will take place at First Horizon Park on Monday, June 6, with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here, with prices starting at $19. All proceeds from the event will go toward raising scholarship funds for the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.