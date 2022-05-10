Body Found In Trash Chute Of Atlanta Retirement Home

The Atrium at College Town, a southwest Atlanta retirement community, saw more commotion than they ever thought possible when a body was found in the community trash chute. The body belonged to an unidentified resident of the community who resided on the fifth floor. Police arrived to the scene on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard, and residents began to take notice.

"I saw the police, I saw the ambulance. I knew something was going on and I knew it wasn't good," resident Raymond Burns shared with FOX5. Though police did not suspect foul play involved in the death of the resident, community members have their suspicions.

"There had to be some foul play in there, that’s the way I see it. You can't just walk into that chute and fall 3, 4, 5 stories down to the bottom," said another resident named Barnett.

The retirement community released a statement regarding the death of their beloved resident:

"Mercy housing is sad to learn of the death of an Atrium resident. The safety and well-being of all residents continue to be our primary concern. Mercy Housing is cooperating with authorities as it continues to be an active investigation." According to FOX5, police and medical examiners continue to investigate the official cause of death.

"People really don't know what's going on. It is something to think about, I wouldn't just close the door, I'd keep it open to find out what really went on," Burns said.