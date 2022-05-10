This Is The Best Place To Get Chinese Takeout In Atlanta

This popular Atlanta Chinese takeout restaurant offers a variety of options to please each and every customer. The multiple menu's are broken up into meat and seafood, veggies and other. The other menu features extras such as dumplings, fried rice and sesame balls. Though they are famous for their takeout, they offer guests the option to make a reservation to dine-in.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best place to order Chinese takeout in Georgia is at La Mei Zi. La Mei Zi is located just outside of Atlanta in Doralville. They remained open during the pandemic to satisfy locals' takeout needs in desperate times. Even when the takeout is delivered, it always maintains perfect taste and temperature.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about La Mei Zi:

"Located right outside Atlanta, locals say takeout from La Mei Zi was a godsend during the pandemic. "'Ordering food from here has been a shining star to help us get through the monotony of life lived, well, during a pandemic," wrote a reviewer. "The food is veritable perfection in taste, temperature, and presentation (yes, even when taking out!) and we have yet to experience a messed-up order.'"

