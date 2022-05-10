Gas Prices In Texas Are Higher Than Ever... Again. Here's Why

By Dani Medina

May 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Gas prices have reached an all-time high in Texas this week.

The average price per gallon in Texas is $4.068, according to AAA, breaking the state's previous record in March. The national average is currently $4.374 as of Tuesday (May 10).

Parts of the Lone Star State have seen higher averages, like Dallas and Fort Worth at $4.145 and $4.143, respectively, WFAA reported. In Houston and Austin, average gas prices are sitting at $4.053 and $4.06, respectively. San Antonio is one of the cheapest cities with an average price of $3.994.

So why the spike in gas prices? Inflation, unfortunately.

According to WFAA, these gas prices are reflective of inflation across the state. For example, Dallas-Fort Worth saw inflation of 9% from March 2021 to March 2022, which is the largest year-to-year increase since Deemebr 1981. In a smaller time frame, from January 2022 to March 2022, the region saw a 3% price increase, which is the largest bi-monthly change since April 1980.

As of last week, gas prices have seen the largest spike — up 48% in the last year.

Looking to save at the pump? Here's the best day of the week to buy gas in Texas.

