Hilary Duff Bares All On Cover Of 'Women's Health' Body Issue
By Sarah Tate
May 10, 2022
Hilary Duff is baring it all on the cover of Women's Health, giving an expansive of interview where she talks about everything from her dozens of hidden tattoos to what really happened with the failed Lizzie McGuire reboot.
The former Disney star posed nude for the magazine's The Body Issue, talking about how her body image has shifted throughout the years. After suffering from a "horrifying" yearlong eating disorder at 17, the 34-year-old mom of three said she's at a point where she is OK with how her body has changed and is more confident than she has been.
"I'm proud of my body. I'm proud that it's produced three children for me. I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through," she said, adding, however, that what people see isn't always real. "I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position."
She credits being a mom and giving birth as what helped her come to peace with her body in an industry that has historically been focused on being thin.
"Perhaps after having Banks [her second child]," she said. "I didn't even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things — of being settled and realizing that I'm powerful and talented and smart. All mental things."
The How I Met Your Father star also spoke about what happened with the reboot of Lizzie McGuire that was planned for Disney+. After a brief time of filming, the show was shut down following creative differences for the main character.
"She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things," Duff said, hoping to realistically portray the iconic character as an adult. "She didn't need to be doing bong ribs and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked."
Duff also gave fans a look at some of her hidden tattoos, saying she has so many tattoos that she doesn't even know how many she has. Many small tattoos decorate her arms, some of which she said she shares with friends, such as a "ride or die" ghost that both she and her oldest friend have together.
One of her more recent tattoos is the word "mother" on her neck. She has three children: 10-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and her and husband Matthew Koma's two children, Banks, 3, and Mae, 1.