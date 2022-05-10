Hilary Duff Bares All On Cover Of 'Women's Health' Body Issue

Hilary Duff is baring it all on the cover of Women's Health, giving an expansive of interview where she talks about everything from her dozens of hidden tattoos to what really happened with the failed Lizzie McGuire reboot.

The former Disney star posed nude for the magazine's The Body Issue, talking about how her body image has shifted throughout the years. After suffering from a "horrifying" yearlong eating disorder at 17, the 34-year-old mom of three said she's at a point where she is OK with how her body has changed and is more confident than she has been.

"I'm proud of my body. I'm proud that it's produced three children for me. I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through," she said, adding, however, that what people see isn't always real. "I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position."