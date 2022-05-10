This Chicago Restaurant Serves Some Of The Best Cheesesteak In America

Aside from bread that is imported from Philadelphia, each ingredient sourced by this Windy City restaurant is local to the Midwest. The "mom and pop" aesthetic restaurant does its very best to infuse an authentic dose of Philly into their Chicago cheesesteaks. They are also known for offering Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese to top off the best sandwiches.

According to a list of the best restaurants to order a cheesesteak compiled by Mashed, you can find one of the best Cheesesteaks in America at Monti's right here in Chicago. The owners moved to Chicago from Philadelphia and soon opened this one-stop cheesesteak shop.

Here is what Mashed had to say about Monti's:

"In Chicago, Monti's is the recommended place to get a real Philly cheesesteak. The joint is a mom-and-pop combination bar and restaurant. If you look anywhere, you'll find a great review. Monti's ranks number one among the top cheesesteak restaurants on Yelp, FourSquare, and Trip Advisor. It even has nearly five stars on Google with over 600 reviews. The restaurant's authenticity could be the reason for its popularity. According to The Chicago Reader, Monti's was founded by a couple of Philly transplants: Jennifer Monti and James Gottwald."

For more information regarding the best cheesesteaks in America visit HERE.