ASAP Rocky Responds To Allegation Of Travis Scott ‘Stealing His Style’

Rocky's rumored feud with Travis Scott goes back towards the beginning of both of their careers. After a member of Rocky's crew accused Scott of biting Rocky's swag in 2016, the rapper addressed the allegation but didn't necessarily denounce him completely. Prior to that, Scott had gone off on a fan for confusing him with Rocky. However, neither rapper has fueled the feud since then. In fact, they've taken photos together and Rocky himself said that the rumors of an alleged beef between him and the Houston native were "so played out."



The clip doesn't provide any other context to Rocky's entire response to N.O.R.E.'s statement, but it does show Rocky touching on other subjects like his new music video with Rihanna, Kanye West's thoughts about his fashion sense and more. Fans will have to watch the episode when it debuts on Thursday, May 11 on REVOLT to get the whole story about Rocky's thoughts about Travis Scott.