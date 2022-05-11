Chicago Named One Of The Most Popular Moving Destinations In America

What draws you to move to a city? Be it safety, convenience, community, weather or atmosphere; Chicago has just about everything one could need. American's are taking notice of the unique amenities that the city offers.

According to a list compiled by data from Penske Truck Rentals, Chicago is one of the most popular places to move to in America. The other cities on the list include Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Charlotte, Denver, San Antonio, Dallas, Orlando and Austin, in that order.

Chicago has not been featured in the top 10 places to move to in America since 2015, among others on the list that never left.

Here is what Penske Truck Rentals had to say about the process of determining the most popular moving destinations in America:

"Known for its mild winters and contributions to space exploration, Houston, Texas topped Penske Truck Rental’s 2021 Top 10 Moving Destinations list. Most of the moves in 2021 were into the Sun Belt region, including four major metro areas of Texas: Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and, as previously mentioned, Houston. After a five-year hiatus, Chicago checked back in to fill the No. 10 spot, and Charlotte reemerged in the No. 4 spot after a break since 2018."

For more information visit HERE.