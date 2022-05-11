Chicago's Riot Fest 2022 Lineup Announced

Riot Fest is coming back to Chicago in September, and the star-studded lineup was just announced. The festival will be held at Douglass Park from September 16 to September 18, and will feature some of the top Rock acts in the world.

My Chemical Romance, the original Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails are just a few of the legendary entertainers that will be headlining the festival.

According to Pitchfork, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, Sleater-Kinney, a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate, Descendents, Ice Cube, Bleachers, Action Bronson, Jeff Rosenstock, Alice Glass, the Wonder Years, Jimmy Eat World, the Linda Lindas, Cloud Nothings, Bully, Rocket From the Crypt, Mannequin Pussy, and Bad Religion are just a few of the entertainers that fans will travel far and wide to experience.

Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn, is very excited about this year's lineup.

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this,” Petryshyn shared. “I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”

The full lineup can be found HERE. The website also includes travel and ticket information.