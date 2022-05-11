Iconic Canadian Coffee Chain Opening First Texas Location

This is huge news, eh?

Iconic Canadian coffee chain Tim Horton's is bringing its delicious coffee and donuts to the Lone Star State this year, according to ABC 13. The first Texas location is set to open at 21811 Clay Road in Katy in August. Two more locations are planned to open in the Houston-area this year, too: 5312 W. Richey Road and 13451 Northwest Freeway.

Tim Horton's has already expanded into the U.S., with most of its 600 locations in New York, Ohio and Michigan.

If you've never had a Tim Horton's coffee, here's what you need to try on the menu, according to Spoon University:

Timbits

Mac and cheese

Grilled cheese

Pulled pork sandwich

Cookies

Muffins

Pretzel bagels

Chocolate cheesecake donut

Cinnamon rolls

Homestyle oatmeal

Chicken noodle soup

Still hungry? Take a look at these restaurants expanding their way into Texas: