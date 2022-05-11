Iconic Canadian Coffee Chain Opening First Texas Location

By Dani Medina

May 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

This is huge news, eh?

Iconic Canadian coffee chain Tim Horton's is bringing its delicious coffee and donuts to the Lone Star State this year, according to ABC 13. The first Texas location is set to open at 21811 Clay Road in Katy in August. Two more locations are planned to open in the Houston-area this year, too: 5312 W. Richey Road and 13451 Northwest Freeway.

Tim Horton's has already expanded into the U.S., with most of its 600 locations in New York, Ohio and Michigan.

If you've never had a Tim Horton's coffee, here's what you need to try on the menu, according to Spoon University:

  • Timbits
  • Mac and cheese
  • Grilled cheese
  • Pulled pork sandwich
  • Cookies
  • Muffins
  • Pretzel bagels
  • Chocolate cheesecake donut
  • Cinnamon rolls
  • Homestyle oatmeal
  • Chicken noodle soup

Still hungry? Take a look at these restaurants expanding their way into Texas:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.