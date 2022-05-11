Iconic Canadian Coffee Chain Opening First Texas Location
By Dani Medina
May 11, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
This is huge news, eh?
Iconic Canadian coffee chain Tim Horton's is bringing its delicious coffee and donuts to the Lone Star State this year, according to ABC 13. The first Texas location is set to open at 21811 Clay Road in Katy in August. Two more locations are planned to open in the Houston-area this year, too: 5312 W. Richey Road and 13451 Northwest Freeway.
Tim Horton's has already expanded into the U.S., with most of its 600 locations in New York, Ohio and Michigan.
If you've never had a Tim Horton's coffee, here's what you need to try on the menu, according to Spoon University:
- Timbits
- Mac and cheese
- Grilled cheese
- Pulled pork sandwich
- Cookies
- Muffins
- Pretzel bagels
- Chocolate cheesecake donut
- Cinnamon rolls
- Homestyle oatmeal
- Chicken noodle soup
