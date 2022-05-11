Kelly Clarkson 'Almost Broke Down' From Special Mother's Day Gift

Kelly Clarkson got the sweetest gift for Mother's Day and "almost broke down."

Being a single mom is hard work, something that the "Stronger" singer understands since finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in March, nearly two years after calling it quits in June 2020. The pair share two children: 7-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington Alexander.

Speaking to Extra at the finale of American Song Contest, Clarkson revealed the special gift she received from her family's nanny for Mother's Day on Sunday (May 8), saying she "had the best day, and it was amazing."

"I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, 'Hey, for Mother's Day, I'm going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.' I almost broke down, I was like, 'What?'" she said. Explaining why the sweet gift meant so much to her, she added, "I'm a single mom, right? So I'm either at work or with kids."

Snoop Dogg, who co-hosted the televised musical competition with Clarkson, added how getting time to yourself when you have children and obligations can make a difference.

"No one understands how important time is," he said.

As for Snoop Dogg, he threw his wife a "Woman's Day" party for his wife, Shante Broadus, where the only people invited were "mom friends."

"It was all for her and her girls and that's what you do, get out the way and let 'em have some fun," he said.