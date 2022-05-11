Missouri Man Finds Vinyl Records That Were 61 Years Overdue

David Izzard studied music theory at UMKC in the 1960s, and borrowed a few vinyl records from the Kansas City Public Library while in school.

According to FOX4, he ended up moving to Los Angeles to work on musical compositions for movies such as the 'Titanic' and 'Indiana Jones'. He and his wife recently moved back to Kansas City and were in the process of unboxing all of their belongings when Izzard came across a few unfamiliar records.

He soon discovered that the records in question were the ones that he borrowed from the library in 1961 during college.

“And I finally got to this box in my office, and I opened it up and there they were,” Izzard shared with FOX4, “I thought: ‘Oh man, I’m in trouble now.'”

Though his initial reaction was surprise due to how much time had passed; Izzard was just glad that they were found.

“You can do the math on how many years they were overdue, but we are not concerned about that at all,” said Jones. “We were just excited to have them back.”

Izzard totaled the overdue payment to cost around $450, but the library only fined him $2 upon returning the records for being a "little late."

“I think that shows how much respect he has and so many people have for the public library,” said Joel Jones, deputy director of library services.