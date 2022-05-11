Prince William Reflects On Losing Mother Princess Diana In Emotional Speech

“For Catherine and I, it is very important that we are with you here today. To remember the 22 lives so brutally taken," William said about the tragic bombing at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert. "To acknowledge the hundreds of lives that were irrevocably changed and to pay tribute to the resilience of this great city. I remember only too well the shock and grief on the faces of those I met when I visited Manchester in the days following the atrocity.”

He continued on a personal note, "As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten," he said. "There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived. They changed our lives." Prince William was just 15-years-old when his mother Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997.

“They were loved, and they are loved. It is why memorials such as the Glade of Light are so important," William added. "Why Catherine and I so wanted to be amongst you today. And we remember the entirety of the Manchester community who responded in the most heart-warming and life-affirming ways possible to support those affected.”