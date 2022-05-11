These Chicago Summer Music Festivals Are Free

The only thing better than outdoor live music in the Summer is free outdoor live music in the Summer; and Chicago's got you covered. There are a slew of festivals presented downtown that are free to the public.

The first is the Chicago Gospel Music Festival being held on June 4 from 3:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. This specific festival will be held at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park and is very family friendly.

According to Chicago.gov, the Chicago Blues festival will be held June 9 through June 12 and will feature Soul City Blues, Bronzeville Blues, Blues on the Riverwalk and a special Women in Blues showcase. These performances will be held at Millennium Park and throughout neighborhoods where the style of music originated.

The last free live music festival to be held in Chicago this summer is the Millennium Park Summer Music Series from June 20 all the way through August 18.

Here is what Chicago.gov had to say about the Millennium Park Summer Music Series:

"...offered Mondays and Thursdays, returns with an exciting variety of music from established and emerging artists. 2022 highlights include DakhaBrakha, a Ukrainian folk quartet that combines avant-garde, traditional and contemporary sounds; Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows, a full ensemble tribute to “one of the underrated heroes of Chicago soul music”; globally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat saxophonist, composer and activist Femi Kuti; and Jeff Tweedy, founder of Wilco and one of contemporary music’s most accomplished musicians with special opening act from Chicago’s The People’s Music School. Lineup below. The Millennium Park Summer Music Series is made possible by the Millennium Park Foundation."

For more information regarding these events click HERE.