Ohio 'Jurassic Park' Home For Sale

There is a unique house in Cleveland located off of Bosworth Road that was just put up for sale. Without seeing photos it makes sense for the house to be sold at $162,000 for a three bedroom-three bathroom space, but it is so much more than that. The outside and inside of the property feature giant animal sculptures throughout.

According to FOX8, Harry Larweh, the man selling the house who created the sculptures, is moving back to West Africa and is leaving the sculptures in Cleveland. The lawn features a dinosaur, elephant and giraffe sculpture made entirely out of mahogany imported from Ghana. The giraffe was initially created inside of the house, and Larweh experienced complications.

“I made the mistake of finishing it inside. And it was no fun bringing it out. And I learned a big lesson from that,” he told FOX8.