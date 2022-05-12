Ohio 'Jurassic Park' Home For Sale
By Logan DeLoye
May 12, 2022
There is a unique house in Cleveland located off of Bosworth Road that was just put up for sale. Without seeing photos it makes sense for the house to be sold at $162,000 for a three bedroom-three bathroom space, but it is so much more than that. The outside and inside of the property feature giant animal sculptures throughout.
According to FOX8, Harry Larweh, the man selling the house who created the sculptures, is moving back to West Africa and is leaving the sculptures in Cleveland. The lawn features a dinosaur, elephant and giraffe sculpture made entirely out of mahogany imported from Ghana. The giraffe was initially created inside of the house, and Larweh experienced complications.
“I made the mistake of finishing it inside. And it was no fun bringing it out. And I learned a big lesson from that,” he told FOX8.
Those touring the space will see another giant giraffe sculpture as they enter through the front door.
Here is what Zillow had to say about the "Jurassic Park" house:
"Pride of ownership! Meticulously maintained Colonial. Beautiful flooring on first floor, solid wood kitchen cabinets, GRANITE countertops and MARBLE backsplash. Amazing morning room/breakfast nook off of the kitchen with a full bathroom, formal dining room with oak trim and crown molding throughout with original built-ins in pristine condition. Beautiful fireplace with wood and crown molded mantel. Upstairs you will find oak hardwood floors throughout and marble in the full bathroom. Third floor can be finished for an extra room or man cave. Upscale and custom light fixtures throughout the home."