Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she has a pretty rare neurological ability. The pop star told Vogue that she has "baby synesthesia," which means she can see colors while listening to music. According to the American Psychological Association, research suggests that about one in 2,000 people are synesthetes and other experts suspect that as many as one in 300 people have some variation of the condition, like Rodrigo.

In a video for Vogue, while she got ready for her first Met Gala, Rodrigo discussed her "minor, baby synesthesia." She even revealed which specific colors she sees when she writes and listens to her own music.