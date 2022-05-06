Selena Gomez To Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut

By Dani Medina

May 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Live from New York, it's Selena Gomez!

The Only Murders in the Building actress is set to make her Saturday Night Live debut on May 14 alongside musical guest Post Malone, the show announced Friday (May 6). The news comes as hype for the second season of the hit Hulu TV show intensifies ahead of its June 28 release date. Post Malone, also making his SNL debut, is set to drop his long-anticipated album twelve carat toothache on June 3.

Gomez has performed on the show before in 2016, but this is her first time hosting. It's almost as if the "Lose You To Love Me" singer has been preparing for this moment, though, as seen in her dozens of hilarious TikToks acting out a variety of skits.

This Saturday (May 7), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch will host alongside musical guest Arcade Fire.

Saturday Night Live will have its 47th season finale on May 21 with super special guests yet to be announced, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Selena Gomez
