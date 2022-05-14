Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage: 'This Is A Devastating Time'

By Dani Medina

May 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears announced she is no longer pregnant after suffering a miscarriage.

The 40-year-old pop icon shared the news on Instagram:

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari announced she was pregnant with her third child on April 11. This would have been the couple's first child together.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September 2021 and are currently planning their wedding. The duo announced earlier this month they had set a date for their wedding, but "nobody will know until the day after."

Britney Spears
