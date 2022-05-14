Lizzo Covers Moulin Rouge, Says She Needs To Be In A Musical

By Yashira C.

May 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Could Lizzo be on Broadway soon? The "About Damn Time" singer shared her desire to be in a musical in a TikTok posted on Saturday (May 14.)

Lizzo is seen dramatically belting "El tango de Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge. "I think I need to be in a musical now😭😭😭 I’ve been on broadway tiktok and I can’t get this song out of my head," she wrote in her caption. Fans hyped her up in the comments and pitched in ideas for characters she could play on Broadway. Hamilton, Six: The Musical, and Hadestown were a few of the popular musicals mentioned. "Aaron Tveit been real quiet since u posted this 😌," wrote one fan. "Best version of Roxanne right here," wrote another.

Watch the video below.

@lizzo

I think I need to be in a musical now😭😭😭 I’ve been on broadway tiktok and I can’t get this song out of my head 🫠🫠🫠

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

Earlier this week, Lizzo gave fans an aggressive tutorial on how to do her trending "About Damn Time" dance the correct way. Lizzo has a new album on the way titled Special and it's set to release on July 15. She will also be heading out on her first tour in three years starting this fall: "The Special Tour." The singer wrote in her announcement, "3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22 …. Y’all ready to feel special? Well… ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME❤️."

