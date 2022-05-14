Lizzo Covers Moulin Rouge, Says She Needs To Be In A Musical

Could Lizzo be on Broadway soon? The "About Damn Time" singer shared her desire to be in a musical in a TikTok posted on Saturday (May 14.)

Lizzo is seen dramatically belting "El tango de Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge. "I think I need to be in a musical now😭😭😭 I’ve been on broadway tiktok and I can’t get this song out of my head," she wrote in her caption. Fans hyped her up in the comments and pitched in ideas for characters she could play on Broadway. Hamilton, Six: The Musical, and Hadestown were a few of the popular musicals mentioned. "Aaron Tveit been real quiet since u posted this 😌," wrote one fan. "Best version of Roxanne right here," wrote another.

Watch the video below.