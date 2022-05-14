Olivia Rodrigo Shouts Out Fans Watching Concert From Nearby Parking Garage

By Dani Medina

May 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fans who weren't able to get tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's concert on Friday (May 13) night found another way to watch the singer do her thing on stage.

As seen in several videos making the rounds on social media, fans gathered on multiple levels of a parking garage that has a great view of the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. The "good 4 u" singer wasn't upset in the slightest, though.

During Rodrigo's performance of "deja vu," she urged the crowd to sing along with her, including those watching from half a mile away. "Austin, even everyone gathering in the parking garage, I wanna hear you!" she said as she ran across the stage.

Following Rodrigo's show in Austin, the "SOUR Tour" will make its way to Irving, Texas, on Saturday (May 14) before stopping in Phoenix, San Diego and Las Vegas next week.

Take a look at some of the videos and photos of fans watching from the parking garage below:

Olivia Rodrigo
