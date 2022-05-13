Young Thug Reportedly Being Held In 'Dungeon-Like' Conditions In Jail

Four days after Young Thug was arrested in connection to a 56-count indictment with Gunna and 28 other YSL members, the rapper's lawyer is speaking out about conditions he's facing in jail.

Attorney Brian Steel told TMZ he filed an emergency motion in hopes of getting the "Hot" rapper released immediately on bond. The urgency comes as Young Thug's conditions in jail have been revealed.

Steel said Thugger, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, is being held in total isolation in a cell with only a bed and a toilet. He added the cell has overhead light that remains on 24 hours a day, making it hard for Young Thug to get any sleep. The "Go Crazy" rapper also has no access to media or any opportunities to exercise, shave or have human contact. There's also a situation with the "inedible food."

The attorney said these conditions violate Young Thug's constitutional rights, citing the 8th and 14th Amendments, that prohibit states from inflicting cruel and unusual punishment, TMZ reported.

Steel previously opened up about Young Thug's involvement in the case, saying he is innocent and will fight to clear his name. "I’ll tell you the response to any allegation. Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him," he said.

Young Thug was arrested and booked Monday (May 9) into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. He's being held on charges of conspiracy to violate RICO and participation in criminal street gang activity. He's also facing seven separate felony charges for possession of various weapons after police raided his house earlier this week.

Both Thugger and Gunna were denied bail at a court hearing on Wednesday.