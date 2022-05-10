Coldplay Dedicates Powerful Song To Texas During Concert

Five years after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, forcing Coldplay to cancel their Houston show, the band was back in town over the weekend.

At a concert in Miami in 2017, the "Paradise" singers performed an original song written by Chris Martin dedicated to those in the Lone Star State who were left struggling after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas coast. On Saturday, Coldplay performed the song — dubbed "Houston No. 2" at Houston's NRG Stadium — but switched up some of the lyrics and added a new verse, according to the Houston Chronicle.

On an intimate stage in the middle of the stadium with Preston Wait from Brothers Osborne on the steel guitar in front of a crowd of over 50,000, Coldplay performed "Houston No. 2" with the following new verse:

I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Houston,

I'm dreamin' of that very lovely place,

I'm dreamin' of when Houston has no problems,

In that city where they send you up to space,

I'm dreamin' of when I go back to Texas,

Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston,

There's a harmony that bonds down there in Houston,

Oh, Houston, you got to keep on keepin' on.

Five years have gone by and now we’re here in Houston,

I’m so happy that you made it through the rain,

I know nothing’s going to break the will of Houston,

No one in Houston’s scared of a f------ hurricane.

Oh, I'm dreamin' of when I am back in Texas,

San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Galveston,

There's a harmony that bonds down there in Houston,

Oh, Houston, you got to keep on keepin' on,

Oh, Houston, you got to keep on keepin’ on.

Oh, Houston, you got to keep on keepin’ on.

You can watch the heartwarming performance below: