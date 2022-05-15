Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Married In Santa Barbara Wedding

By Sarah Tate

May 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married — for real this time!

The Kardashians star and blink-182 drummer tied the knot in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday (May 15), TMZ reports. The pair were seen exchanging vows on the steps of a courthouse, Barker dressed in an all-black tuxedo and sunglasses and Kardashian in a bridal white mini-dress and veil.

The bride's grandmother and groom's father were photographed alongside the couple next to a black convertible with a large sign that reads "Just Married." See photos here.

Sources told TMZ that the pair had all the legal documents needed to officially be declared husband and wife, something that was missing from their midnight wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas last month. The couple is expected to have another wedding ceremony in Italy at another date.

Kardashian and Barker got married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards in the early morning hours of April 4, as first reported by TMZ. She confirmed the news, and that the ceremony wasn't legally binding, in an Instagram post alongside photos from the wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Travis Barker
