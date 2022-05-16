Have You Been To The Best Hippie Town In Wisconsin?

By Logan DeLoye

May 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Those who have been to the best hippie town in Wisconsin will surely remember their experience. The atmosphere is unlike any other in the state, and the appreciation for live music is unparalleled.

According to Thrillist, the best hippie town in all of Wisconsin is Eau Claire. Eau Claire is known for its hippie-inspired musical acts and jazz music scene. Jazz music programs are even offered to high school students in the area. The town also houses multiple art galleries and a local college.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best hippie town in Wisconsin:

"The music scene defines hippie-ness in America's Dairyland. Long before Justin Vernon and the rest of Bon Iver brought in the epic Eaux Claire’s music festival (on hiatus!), the creative side of Eau Claire was apparent in the bars and venues downtown, and in the jazz programs in the local high schools and at the university. Beyond the burgeoning music scene, Water Street also boasts a smattering of galleries that draw hippies and artists from around the state. And the town has a laid-back college-town feel that's ratcheted down considerably from Madison."

For more information regarding the best hippie towns in each state visit HERE.

