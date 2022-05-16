Have You Been To The Most Classic Restaurant In Chicago?

The most classic dining experience in Chicago can be found by taking a stroll down the city sidewalks of River North.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the most classic, old-school restaurant in Chicago is Gene & Georgetti. Gene & Georgetti is described by Thrillist as an upscale establishment where you might run into politicians or athletes. Guests often rave about the steak and other hearty entrees that are served with no shortage of flavor. Though multiple new restaurants pop up throughout the Windy City everyday, it is hard to beat a classic like Gene & Georgetti.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the most classic restaurant in all of Chicago:

"In a city with a surplus of steakhouses, Gene & Georgetti reigns as the OG. Opened in 1941, making it the oldest steakhouse in town, the debonair River North restaurant was the vision of pals Gene Michelotti and Alfredo Federighi (whose nickname, Georgetti, was apparently a better phonetic fit), this beefy bastion has remained a generational go-to for its seasoned steaks and equally seasoned service. Although Gene and Georgetti have passed, their legacy remains—including a dining room that feels utterly preserved in time, with buttoned-up power lunchers and more framed black-and-white photos than most history museums. Even as snazzy newfangled steakhouses pop up throughout the city, guests return to the charm of Gene & Georgetti time and again, for its superlative steaks, its veal saltimbocca, its shrimp de Jonghe, and its singular setting."

