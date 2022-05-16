This Chicago Restaurant Serves The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch

It is time to celebrate National Mimosa Day. The best bottomless mimosa deal goes hand in hand with the best brunch in Chicago. This restaurant is known for serving a classic mimosa and offering an extensive list of cocktails to patrons. Aside from drinks, they also offer homemade buttermilk pancakes, smoked salmon eggs benedict and more!

According to a list compiled by Restaurant Clicks, the best bottomless mimosa brunch can be found at Bistronomic off of Wabash Avenue. Bistronomic serves up a one-of-a-kind French-inspired brunch on Saturday and Sunday that features bottomless mimosas for only $19.95. Customers are able to order takeout meals and make reservations to dine-in at the upscale establishment.

Here is what Restaurant Clicks had to say about Bistronomic:

"In the mood for some French food? Bistronomic will be your new best friend when it comes to brunch. This local restaurant modern French cuisine in a sleek and stylish setting. And with a 4.6 star rating, it’s clear people really enjoy this spot. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bistronomic. We recommend the quiche lorraine, short stack pancakes, eggs benedict, or brioche french toast. Be sure to take advantage of the bottomless mimosa deal for $19.95!"

For more information regarding the best bottomless mimosa brunches in Chicago visit HERE.