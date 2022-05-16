Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Stunning Driver's License Photo

Kylie had fans talking just last week with another Instagram post. In a promo shot for a new product from Kylie Cosmetics, fans noticed that Kylie's glam made her look like Alexa Demie who is best known for playing Maddy Perez from HBO's hit show Euphoria. Kylie has had a whirlwind of a year. Between running her cosmetics company and starring in Hulu's The Kardashians, she also gave birth to her second child.

Jenner welcomed her and Travis Scott's second child, a son, back in March, joining the couple's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The couple made headlines when they decided to change his name. They originally named their son Wolf Webster, but Jenner later revealed that they were going in a different direction as it "just wasn't him."

She also recently opened up about postpartum struggles and shared that she's finally feeling like herself again, months after giving birth. "Dude I'm getting my personality back though, like I'm feeling like myself again," she said, giving fans a look into her life post-pregnancy. "I really was not myself."