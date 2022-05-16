Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Crash His Daughter's TikTok

After officially tying the knot, newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made an unexpected appearance in Alabama Barker's TikTok Live. The two legally wed in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on May 15. As Barker's daughter was in the middle of a live makeup tutorial, her father and his new wife made their way into the frame in their wedding attire, looking blissfully happy. "Wow, you guys are really dressed up!" Alabama said in response to Kourtney's white minidress and Travis' dapper suit.

The cameo was quick as The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer stepped out of frame but they stayed in the room to watch the 16-year-old "I literally couldn't find makeup today," Kourtney said. "And I was almost like, 'Should Alabama do my makeup?'" finish her tutorial.