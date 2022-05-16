Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Share Romantic Wedding Photos
By Yashira C.
May 17, 2022
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have finally shared wedding photos after officially tying the knot on Sunday (May 16.)
The black and white photos show the newlyweds kissing in a car that has a "Just Married" sign attached, holding hands as they walk out of the courthouse, and more. Barker wore a black tuxedo paired with black sunglasses while Kourtney donned a white mini-dress. Also included was a sweet photo of the couple alongside family. Both of them had "Till death do us part" written in the captions of their posts. "KRAVIS FOREVER", wrote Kim Kardashian in her sister's comments alongside an infinity symbol.
See the wedding photos below.
Barker and Kardashian married in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California on the steps of a courthouse. They previously got married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards last month but it was not legally binding. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," wrote Kardashian in her post.