Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have finally shared wedding photos after officially tying the knot on Sunday (May 16.)

The black and white photos show the newlyweds kissing in a car that has a "Just Married" sign attached, holding hands as they walk out of the courthouse, and more. Barker wore a black tuxedo paired with black sunglasses while Kourtney donned a white mini-dress. Also included was a sweet photo of the couple alongside family. Both of them had "Till death do us part" written in the captions of their posts. "KRAVIS FOREVER", wrote Kim Kardashian in her sister's comments alongside an infinity symbol.

See the wedding photos below.