Some Arizona Stores Charging More Than Posted Prices

You may be paying too much for things in Arizona stores without even knowing it. AZ Family reported that multiple stores in Arizona are failing state inspections for charging more than posted prices.

The state inspections are conducted by Arizona's Weights and Measures Services Division. Associate Director of the Division, Kevin Allen, says that compliance officers are looking to make sure there is a posted price for everything and that the posted price is what consumers are actually paying at checkout.

According to Allen, about 17% of stores fail these routine inspections due to overcharges. That soars to 40% when inspectors are responding to consumer complaints. About 7% of stores will fail inspections just because prices are posted for every item.

One store that failed the inspection was overcharging customers for 10 different items. If a consumer were to purchase all 10 of those things, they would be paying $23 more than they should!

Allen said, "A few cents can add up here or there for a consumer. If you think of all of the transactions that you do in a week or a month or a year, if you’re not paying attention to the prices that you’re paying, your dollar maybe isn’t going as far as you thought it is. Always check your receipt at the end of your transaction."

