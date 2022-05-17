Arizona Woman Shares Horrifying Experience With Armed Home Intruder

One Phoenix woman shares her horrifying experience with an armed home intruder in hopes of getting the violent man off the streets, reported 12 News.

According to the woman, who does not want to be identified, the home invasion happened at 7:30 in the morning while she was doing laundry. The man broke into her home, which is located just feet away from Vista Peak Elementary School.

The woman is thankful to be safe after finding out that the man was armed with a gun and a hammer. The woman recalls, "I was in shock for quite a while and just a little while it hit me, I could picture him with a gun."

The woman explains what the man looked like. "He was short, like 5'4", 5'5". He was real thin. He's wearing a mask."

The woman says that her son had just gone to take their dog on a walk when the man entered her home through the back door.

The woman's daughter-in-law was getting ready to work from home when she saw the man. The door to the room she was in was slightly open, and she saw the man stick his hand in. That's when he pointed the gun at her and broke her cell phone. He then went to another room.

The daughter-in-law was able to run out and start screaming. The two women then ran to a neighbor's house and called the police. The whole encounter was less than five minutes, but felt much longer for the victims.

Police arrived to the scene, but the man had already fled.

"The concern is for anyone else out here. Everyone lock their doors," the woman said. "I don’t know what he wanted, after we left he could have taken anything, but he didn’t."