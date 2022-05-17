Brandy Responds To Jack Harlow: 'I Will Murk This Dude In Rap At 43'

“I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep,” Brandy retorted in a reply to a fan page's tweet.



The Queens actress made sure Jack Harlow was tagged in that response as well. She followed up with another statement that lets her fans know she probably won't hold on to any grudges against Harlow for long. Brandy acknowledged that she was late to the party so she wanted to get her jokes in real quick. The singer even jokingly claimed that she didn't know he rapped.



"See, I can have a little fun too♥️ hehe…all love♥️♥️♥️," she tweeted. "I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke♥️ I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking 😂 but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago ♥️"

