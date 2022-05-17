Have You Visited The Most Popular Museum In Chicago?

At the most popular museum in Chicago, each exhibit offers something different. Guests are able to leave the museum with a new-found knowledge of multiple cultures after an entire day's worth of exploration.

According to a list put together by TimeOut, the most popular museum in Chicago is The Field Museum. The Field Museum is a natural history museum packed full of exhibits that house ancient artifacts, giant dinosaurs, cultural gardens and more!

Here is what Time Out had to say about the most popular museum in Chicago:

"Originally founded to house the biological and anthropological collections assembled for the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, this massive natural history museum still packs ’em in with more than 20 permanent exhibitions covering 480,000 square feet. Guests come from all around the world to see towering dinos, marvel at ancient artifacts from a royal Egyptian tomb or relax in a Chinese rock garden hidden inside the Cyrus Tang Hall of China. While a gigantic titanosaur skeleton named Máximo now guards the lobby, you'll find the Field's former greeter, SUE the T. rex, residing in the “Evolving Planet” exhibit. There's something for everyone, and you can easily spend an entire day here."

For the rest of the list visit HERE.