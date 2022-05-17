This Is The Most Expensive House For Sale In Chicago

The most expensive house for sale in the Windy City right now is priced at $18,750,000. After a little bit of math, that breaks down to $937 per square foot. This magnificent mansion, located off of West Burton Place, has been on the market for over 180 days.

According to Zillow, this luxurious property features six large bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Both the attention to detail and unique architectural design make it unlike any other home for sale in the city. There is also an attached garage and a pool room located inside of the house.

Here is what Zillow had to say about the luxury listing:

"Ideally located in the heart of the Gold Coast, Chicago's most iconic home is the epitome of sophistication, timeless luxury, and unparalleled appointments. Finished with nothing less than the finest of materials this home is elegant and yet still relaxed. From expansive living areas that lend themselves to grand scale entertaining, to beautiful, intimate private spaces for relaxed conversation, the thoughtful floor plan flows with ease and refinement from elegant room to elegant room, and seamlessly to the private outdoor spaces. With great care, this residence was designed with a garden terrace to the east and a charming central courtyard that infuses an abundance of natural light, not found in most homes in Chicago."

