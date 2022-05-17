Linkin Park Re-Releases 'Minutes To Midnight' With 4 Bonus Tracks: Listen

Linkin Park's third studio album Minutes to Midnight turned 15 on Saturday (May 14). The band has been celebrating with throwback content on social media, but the big reveal was a deluxe re-release of the album, which features four bonus tracks that were previously only available via the Japanese and iTunes versions.

"Join us in celebrating 15 years of Minutes to Midnight with 4 bonus tracks including 'No Roads Left' and 'Across the Line,'" Linkin Park tweeted. In addition to those songs, the digital reissue also features remixes of two of the album's biggest hits: "Given Up (Third Encore Session)" and "What I've Done (Distorted Remix)."

Listen to all four bonus tracks below.