Texas Teen Caught Driving In Tornado Becomes Face Of State Campaign

In March, Riley Leon made headlines after the truck he was driving flipped over in the middle of a tornado.

The 16-year-old was on his way to Whataburger for a job interview when the tornado hit. He had missed two U-turns and was about to finally make one when the tornado whooshed in and flipped his truck over. "I never expected that tornado to be at the same moment as me and the same place," Leon said.

Not only did he leave the incident with only a few small cuts and a minor fracture on his back, but he got the job at Whataburger and was also gifted a brand new truck from a local car dealership.

Now, he's the face of Texas' seatbelt campaign that's celebrating it's 20th year, according to NBC DFW. "It was a couple days after that I realized, I'm thankful I wore my seatbelt that day because if not the accident would have been more tragic," Leon said.

The "Click It or Ticket" campaign has saved nearly 7,000 lives since its conception.