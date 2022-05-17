This Wisconsin City Is The Third Best Place To Live In All Of America

The best city in all of Wisconsin is not the capital. It is a very well known city for those interested in sports, and has somewhat of a small town feel despite being decently sized.

According to a list compiled by U.S News & World Report, the best city to live in in Wisconsin is Green Bay. Green Bay is also listed as the third best place to live in all of America based off of their job market and increasing quality of life. Green Bay is home to the Packers, as well as one of the best art scenes in the whole state.

Here is what U.S News & World Report had to say about Green Bay:

"Home to one of the most storied football franchises in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay has the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel. This city boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, revitalized downtown, and two college campuses, creating an energy that may appeal to young families as well as retirees. Green Bay is located in the heart of northeast Wisconsin and is the state's oldest settlement. The city’s heart is at the mouth of the Fox River, and its access to the Great Lakes allowed early settlers to use the area’s waterways to become successful entrepreneurs."

