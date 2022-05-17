This Wisconsin Lake Town Is One Of The Best Summer Destinations In America

By Logan DeLoye

May 17, 2022

If your ideal day off includes a lake, an inter tube, and a cold beer secured in a koozie, look no further than this Wisconsin lake. This lake is well known for its breathtaking views, large homes and party scene.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the best summertime lake town destination in Wisconsin is Lake Geneva. Lake Geneva is actually one of the most popular lake destinations in all of America. It is only a short drive from both Chicago and Milwaukee, and has a lively bar scene. The shores are lined with million dollar lake homes, and there is a restaurant around each cove.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Lake Geneva:

"Those in search of the quintessential Midwestern lake town have been making the short drive from Chicago and Milwaukee to Lake Geneva for generations. Hop aboard a booze cruise with Lake Geneva Cruise Line or pilot your own vessel with help from local outfitter Elmers to explore the gorgeous 8.5-square-mile lake before diving headfirst into the area’s bustling bar/restaurant scene. Nurse your next day hangover crashed out in the sand at Riviera Beach or, better yet, wander the lake’s uniquely open-to-the-public, 26-mile Lake Geneva Shore Path that skirts by the glistening front lawns of million dollar homes with million dollar lakefront views." 

For more information on the best summer lake town destinations in America visit HERE.

