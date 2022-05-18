Justin Timberlake Shares His Secret To Staying Young

Celebrities have seemed to find the fountain of youth, including triple-threat superstar Justin Timberlake. The 41-year-old former *NSYNC member has now revealed his secret to staying youthful.

Timberlake stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (May 17) where he and host Ellen DeGeneres traded quips during the Burning Questions segment, with both sharing that "being childish" helps them remain youthful, per People.

The "Rock Your Body" singer added that his secret to staying young is making sure his kids "don't grow up too fast." He and wife Jessica Biel, who are preparing to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this year, share two children: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months.

"Keep your kids as young as they can be for as long as possible," he said, referencing a piece of advice he once received. He added that having young children allows him to "see the world again through their eyes."

While the longtime couple tend to keep their children out of the public eye, Biel opened up in a September appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna about how her kids get along with each other.

"[Silas] finds [Phineas] really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that's really cute," she said. "He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother's doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He's so sweet, and he's just a lovely guy. We're pretty lucky. They're sweet boys."

Check out Timberlake's full segment in the video below.