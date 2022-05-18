Would You Stay At The Best Vacation Rental In Wisconsin?

The best vacation rental in Wisconsin with a pool also features nine bedrooms, a hot tub, and a fireplace. If you're ready to dish out the dough to pay for the luxury amenities, the only thing left to consider is the no pet policy.

According to a list compiled by Trip 101, the best vacation rental with a pool in Wisconsin can be found in Newton. The VRBO listing details the address, amenities and price. You can rent this luxury retreat for $4,500 per night. The price seems a bit less harsh when it is spilt between the 16 guests that the house can hold.

Here is what Trip101 had to say about the best vacation rental in Wisconsin with a pool:

"One of the best holiday home rentals you’ll find in Wisconsin is right in the heart of Newton. This magnificent lakefront property is a five-bedroom home that can sleep up to sixteen people. The lake house has a well-maintained, picturesque yard with a swimming pool that overlooks the waters of Wisconsin. If you’re visiting in the winter, there’s also an indoor pool that you can enjoy! All in all, this gorgeous home has plenty of recreational facilities, such as an indoor basketball court and a playground, to keep all guests entertained."

