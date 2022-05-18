WATCH: Dump Truck Destroys Wisconsin Woman's Yard And Drives Away

Thursday afternoon continued as any normal afternoon for Milwaukee home owner Anna Zarnowski until a dump truck came barreling through her backyard. Nearly missing a few children; the dump truck ran off of the road, completely took down the fence, and created a mess for Zarnowski.

"He came in through here and just knocked down all of our trees," Zarnowski explained to FOX6. "He took like, two corner panels here, so we have a bit of a mess."

As seen on FOX6, her neighbor's surveillance footage captured the event. The video detailed the dump truck off-road, exiting Zarnowski's backyard in a chaotic manner. Immediately after destroying the yard, the driver drove off as if nothing happened.

"Somebody came from the alleyway and busted in through the fence here, knocked down all the trees, took out a bumper and then took off," said Zarnowski.

Zarnowski was surprised that the driver just left. She mentioned to FOX6 that she wished the driver had a little more integrity to fess up and be civil.