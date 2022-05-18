Watch: Hulu Releases First Trailer For 'Look At Me: XXXTentacion'

Directed by Sabaah Folayan, Look At Me: XXXTENTACION gives fans a more in-depth look into the life of Jahseh Onfroy aka XXXTentacion. The documentary touches on X's life at home, the rapper's struggle with his bipolar diagnosis and the allegations of domestic abuse from his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala, who also appears in the film. Cleo Bernard and Solomon Sounds produced the doc alongside Folayan. They recently spoke about the making of the documentary in an interview with 103.5 The Beat's Papa Keith in Miami.



"The documentary was in progress for a long time," Solomon Sounds said, "from even before he got out of jail, Cleo and myself were working with The FADER and trying to basically document his rise to stardom."



The film made its grand debut at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival back in March after it was first commissioned by The FADER in 2017. Look At Me: XXXTENTACION will premiere on Hulu on May 26. Watch the full trailer below.

