Wisconsin Man Eats Big Mac Every Day For 50 Years

In 1999, Donald Gorske was presented with a Guinness World Record for eating the most McDonald's Big Mac sandwiches of anyone in the whole world. According to Guinness World Records, he had eaten 15,490 Big Macs in 1999 when the record was broken, and 32,340 when the record was updated in 2021.

It was just officially announced that Gorske has eaten one Big Mac almost every single day for the last 50 years. That is one McDonald's sandwich a day since the year 1972. He told Guinness World Records that since he started eating Big Macs, there has only been 8 days within the last 50 years that he did not consume one. It comes as no surprise that he thinks Big Macs are the best sandwich in the world and sometimes; he eats two a day!