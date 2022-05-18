Wisconsin Man Eats Big Mac Every Day For 50 Years
By Logan DeLoye
May 18, 2022
In 1999, Donald Gorske was presented with a Guinness World Record for eating the most McDonald's Big Mac sandwiches of anyone in the whole world. According to Guinness World Records, he had eaten 15,490 Big Macs in 1999 when the record was broken, and 32,340 when the record was updated in 2021.
It was just officially announced that Gorske has eaten one Big Mac almost every single day for the last 50 years. That is one McDonald's sandwich a day since the year 1972. He told Guinness World Records that since he started eating Big Macs, there has only been 8 days within the last 50 years that he did not consume one. It comes as no surprise that he thinks Big Macs are the best sandwich in the world and sometimes; he eats two a day!
To celebrate this milestone, Gorske returned to the exact McDonalds location in which he feasted on his first Big Mac on May 17, 1972. The restaurant has his picture hung on the wall. When he took a bite of his 50th anniversary burger, he fell in love with the sandwich all over again.
"I'm going to probably eat these for the rest of my life."