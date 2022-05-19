Atlanta Man Killed At Steakhouse

The Wednesday dinner rush at Fogo de Chao, an upscale Buckhead steakhouse located on Piedmont Road, ended with a young man being shot to death. According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, police deemed 22-year-old Nygil Cullins' behavior to be "unruly" after he shot the restaurant's security guard.

The restaurant staff called the police after Cullins, who was a former employee of the steakhouse, shot the security guard. When police tried to restrain Cullins, he resisted. Cullins ran to the entrance and was tackled by another security guard. He shot and wounded the security guard and was then shot by police in response. He died at the restaurant. Cullins mother, Mya Speller Cullins, spoke out in her sons defense in regards to his mental health.

“I would have rather him be in a psychiatric hospital as opposed to him being outside in a body bag.”

Others thought that the proper safety precautions were taken.

“There were a lot of individuals inside the restaurant, but our officers did a great job to isolate the subject to the front of the business, where no patrons were in harm’s way,” deputy chief Charles Hampton Jr. shared with The Atlanta Journal Constitution.