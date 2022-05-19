Fans Gather At Iconic AZ Circle K For Farewell Screening Of 'Bill and Ted'

The Circle K convenience store on Southern Avenue in Tempe is closing its doors. The store was featured in the iconic 1989 film Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

Super fans are sad about the closure, saying things won't be the same anymore. Fan of the movie Kailynn Hall said, "It's not going to be the same for sure. This is like one of the few things we have here in Arizona."

Jessica Reeves, Director of Marketing at Harkins Theaters helped put on a screening of the film at the iconic gas station. The store may have been sold, but it was time for fans to gather at the location one last time to pay tribute to the popular film. Sitting in lawn chairs in the parking lot instead of comfy indoor seating, fans were excited to get together for the show.

Laney Stevens explained, "We planned a whole day to do a Bill and Ted Day and I ditched school!" Her father, James Stevens, said, "I'm her dad and I grew up watching this movie. We watched the videotape so many times that it quit working."

James was heard quoting the famous line from the film, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K."