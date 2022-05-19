Harry Styles Shares How Fans Found & Returned His $350 Lion Ring
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 19, 2022
Harry Styles sure has some dedicated and honest fans! Earlier this week, Harry took to Instagram Stories to share that a few of his fans returned one of his expensive rings. The singer lost the $350 Gucci lion ring when it flew off during his headlining set at Coachella in April.
During his appearance on NBC'S TODAY Show to celebrate the release of his third album Harry's House, co-host Hoda Kotb asked Harry about the returned ring and he went on to explain how the fans were able to get ahold of him. "... I think some of the friends kind of, like, got in touch with whoever had found it in the field, and we managed to get it. I got it back yesterday."
But there's even more to the story. The people who found the ring on April 22, started a Twitter account called HeresHarrysRing to find a way to get it back to its rightful owner. The account sent out its first post a few days after Coachella, tweeting a photo with the ring along with the following caption: "we found the ring Friday night at Coachella & is in our possession. we tried reaching out to multiple accounts in hopes of getting in contact with someone who will help return it. We intended to handle this privately as we didn’t want our personal info out."
The account posted photos of fans reaching out to Harry, his band members, and even his mother via various social media platforms until May 15, when they revealed that they had "returned the ring to harry and his team!"
since y’all need proof. but where’s the “messages” with us? pic.twitter.com/4QASB6ahfS— Hes getting his ring back! (@heresharrysring) April 26, 2022