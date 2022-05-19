Harry Styles Shares How Fans Found & Returned His $350 Lion Ring

But there's even more to the story. The people who found the ring on April 22, started a Twitter account called HeresHarrysRing to find a way to get it back to its rightful owner. The account sent out its first post a few days after Coachella, tweeting a photo with the ring along with the following caption: "we found the ring Friday night at Coachella & is in our possession. we tried reaching out to multiple accounts in hopes of getting in contact with someone who will help return it. We intended to handle this privately as we didn’t want our personal info out."

The account posted photos of fans reaching out to Harry, his band members, and even his mother via various social media platforms until May 15, when they revealed that they had "returned the ring to harry and his team!"